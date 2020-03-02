|
|
On Friday, February 28, at 11:28am, Ysidro Benavides Gonzalez passed away at the age of 80. He was born to his parents Mr. and Mrs. Fortino Benavides Gonzalez on November 4, 1939 in San Diego, Texas. He served his country with honors during the Vietnam Era and spent his life working in South Texas supporting his family in La Parrita. He is survived by his beloved children Sandra, Christina, Graciela, Ysidro Jr., Theodoro, and John Robert (nephew), his beloved sweetheart Idalia Rodriguez Cantu, and numerous grand and great grandchildren; siblings are Minerva G. Salinas, Rosa G. Hanna, Lucia Gonzalez and Oscar B. Gonzalez. He is preceded by his parents, his loving son Eduardo Gonzalez, and his brothers Gustavo and David Gonzalez. Siempre te recordaremos en nuestros corazones.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- San Diego with a Prayer Service to be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-San Diego at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Gonzalez Cemetery in La Parrita. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020