Yvette Lizette Garcia
1984 - 2020
SAN DIEGO - Yvette Lizette Garcia -36 years of age entered to eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her parents' home after a long illness. Yvette was born on March 1, 1984 in Alice, Texas to Gilbert and Anna A. Garcia. She was a graduate of San Diego High School. Yvette was a loving and caring young lady that had so much to offer to her family and friends. She had a heart of gold and always willing to lend a helping hand to those that needed. Yvette will live forever in the hearts and memories of those who knew her. Yvette's pride and joy, was her only son, Christopher Salaiz of San Diego, Texas.

Yvette was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Cruz Alaniz and Paternal Grandfather Onofre Garcia.

Survivors include her parents, Gilbert and Anna A. Garcia of San Diego, Texas; her son, Christopher Salaiz of San Diego, Texas; one sister, Reebeka (Joey Jones) Garcia of San Diego, Texas; two brothers, Gilbert (Andrea) Garcia of San Diego, Texas and O'Brian (Emily) Garcia of San Diego, Texas. Other survivors include her maternal grandfather, Jose Alaniz of Freer, Texas and paternal grandmother, Emma Garcia of San Diego, Texas and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and her boyfriend Joey Trevino of San Diego, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring her wishes there will be no services, however the family ask that you remember her with prayers and keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during the grieving time.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
