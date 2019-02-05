|
SAN DIEGO - Zaragoza "Gussie" Almaraz Jr., 88, passed away on February 3, 2019 after a long illness in a Corpus Christi Hospital. He was a Rancher and Ranch Hand for the Hoffman family for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents Zaragoza and Maria Almaraz, one brother Antonio Almaraz, Sr., aunt Luz Almaraz, uncle Rodrigo Ramirez and cousin Lydia Almaraz Garza. He is survived by his sister Maria (Julian) Serna of Ocala Florida, nephew sons: Tony Almaraz of San Diego Texas, Roel Almaraz of San Antonio, Shawn (Sherry) Vansickle of Latrobe, PA, Catarino (Cynthia) Rodriguez of Alice, other nephews Aaron Almaraz, of Dallas, Denise Almaraz of San Antonio, Matthew Almaraz of San Antonio, Briana Smith , Nick Vansickle and Jesse Vansickle all of Latrobe PA, Guy Serna Jr. of Ocala Florida Anthony Serna of Washington, Selina S. Mcquilkin of Ocala Florida, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 for 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019