|
|
Alan Peter Bankhead, 57, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Alan was born March 5, 1962 in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of George Lyle and Elda Rae Hansen Bankhead.
Alan was born and raised in the Blackfoot area, attending elementary schools in Moreland and Riverside. He graduated from Snake River High School with the class of 1980.
On January 10, 1981, Alan married his high school sweetheart, Lynnette Allyse Burroughs in Blackfoot.
He worked for Basic American Foods since 1981. He also had his own drywall business, Bankhead Rock. He was a member of the local Teamsters Union.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Alan enjoyed bowling, kayaking, his music, boating, horseback riding, hunting, fishing and softball. His motorcycle was his passion, but his family was most important to him.
Alan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynnette; his mother, Rae (Maurice) Gentillon of Firth; his five children, Skylar Alan (Monica) Bankhead of Blackfoot, Mackenzie Allyse Bankhead of Blackfoot, Stetson Burroughs (Elizabeth) Bankhead of Firth, and Bonner George (Rachel) Bankhead of Blackfoot, RaeMie Grace Bankhead of Blackfoot; brother Lyle (Linda) Bankhead of Ammon; sisters, Lyla (DeLynn) Morgan of Blackfoot and Sandy Michaels of Texas; 4 grandchildren, Teagen Sky Bankhead, Trip Alan Bankhead, Sophie Katherine Bankhead, Harley Sky Bankhead and one on the way. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Bankhead, his mother and father in law, Thomas and Grace Burroughs, and his special uncle and aunt Clark and Lorraine Turner whom he loved very much.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the funeral home and again for one hour prior to the service.
Memories of Alan and condolences to his family can be made at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 27, 2019