Alec L. Scott, 68, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Alec was born 10 February 1951 at Blackfoot, Idaho to David Lamond and Frances Ruth Scott. He was welcomed into the family by five siblings.
He grew up in Riverside, attended schools there and graduated from Snake River High School in 1969. He was raised on a farm, where he learned the value of hard work. When he was little, he would get the pans out of the cupboard and line them up into two rows and walk in them. Mother would wash them and put them back into the cupboard. He would get them back out and do it all over again. Mother finally gave up and she would wash them when she needed to use them. You would always find him wearing a black cowboy hat.
On August 9, 1972, he married Joslyn Diane Nickell in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Alec worked in Yellowstone for a summer. He returned to Blackfoot and started working for American Potato where he retired after 33 years. He also worked for Phoenix Lumber.
Alec also served in the Army Reserves for many years.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Alec enjoyed bowling with his wife on Basic American Food League. He also enjoyed building model trains, skiing, hunting, fishing, driving his Corvette and backing his camper into obstacles. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow.
He is survived by his wife, Joslyn of Blackfoot; children, Thaddeaus J. Scott (Kaylee) of Rockford, Lexcie DeGiulio (Daniel) of Pocatello, former daughter-in-law, Brooke Brown (Josh) of Thomas; siblings Donald (Carolyn) Scott, Patty Pugmire, Geraldine "Geri" (Dennis) McBride, Rusty (Peggy) Scott, Sharla Mickelson, Barry Lynn (Rayla) Scott and brother-in-law, Charlie Heib; grandchildren, Seth, Tatianna, Dante, Natalya "Peaches", Jasper Alec and Nykola.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ruth Scott; sister, Sandra Heib, brother-in-law, David Pugmire and grandchild, Kelbie.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 10, 2019