HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Alfredo Ramirez
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church
584 W. Sexton
Blackfoot, ID
Alfredo Ramirez


1952 - 2020
Alfredo Ramirez Obituary
Alfredo Perez Ramirez, 67, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in Pocatello, Idaho.

Alfredo was born December 19, 1952 to Ignacio Ramirez and Dominga Perez in Brush, Colorado.

in 1976, Alfredo married Carla Suazo in Blackfoot, Idaho. Together they raised their children and taught them how to work hard by taking them along to chop firewood in Island Park and sell it to everyone in the area. He worked for many of the local farmers and enjoyed what he did. In his free time he would work on cars and liked to show his family how to fix things on them.

Alfredo loved to travel and spending time outdoors. Visiting the casino was his favorite place to visit. The highlight of his life were his grandchild whom he loved greatly and always had at least one of them with him.

He is survived by his wife, Carla of Pocatello; his children, Sandra Ramirez, Dominga Ramirez, Alfredo Ramirez Jr., Javier Ramirez and Levi Ramirez; 10 sisters; 5 brothers; 21 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Beatrice Vargas and Silvia Aguirre grandson Julio "Chonez" Tafoya and a great-grandson Zach Tendoy.

Family will gather for a viewing and funeral service beginning at 6:00 pm Monday February 24. Following the service family and friends will visit until 8:00 pm. A funeral mass will take place the following morning at 10:00 am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 584 W. Sexton, Blackfoot, Idaho. Interment will follow at the Grove City Cemetery. Memories of Alfredo and condolences to his family can be made at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 22, 2020
