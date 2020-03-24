|
Alvin Eugene "Gene" Hart
Alvin Eugene "Gene" Hart joined his eternal companion on March 15th, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Village in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Gene was born on Feb. 5, 1938 in Salt Lake City, UT to Alvin LeRoy Hart and Verna Mason Hart. He attended school in the Salt Lake City area, graduating from Bountiful High School. He had one sibling, Jim Hart.
He married Joyce in 1957, to this union was born Joe, Calman, Sherrie, and Carol. They were later divorced. He then married Wilma Crum in 1970 and they had Kim, Jennifer and Annie. They later divorced. He married Sandie Collins and they had Daniel and Matthew. They also divorced.
He married his eternal companion, Mary Louise Rodgers, on March 27, 1986. They solemnized their vows in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mar. 20, 2011. They enjoyed a wonderful life until Louise passed away on Feb. 4, 2014. Gene loved the gospel and even in failing health loved his calling as a door greeter and locking up the doors of the church every night.
Besides Louise, Gene's love was cars. He owned and operated several car detailing shops through the years where he took pride in making used cars look brand new. Gene was born a car salesman! He knew everything there was to know about the cars he sold.
Gene and Louise opened their home to anyone in need, including a few grandchildren. Gene loved to read and could be found sitting in a camp chair reading a book while Louise fished. He loved to camp, travel, and spend time with family. Gene had a beautiful relationship with his 103-year-old mother, Verna Bowen. Verna also loved Gene unconditionally and loved to take care of him. Gene also had a close relationship with his brother, Jim and sister-in-law, Roxie.
Gene is survived by his children, Calman (Becky) Hart, Sherrie (Chris) Hunsicker, Joe (Debra) Hart, Carol (Gary) Dresher, Kim (Sally) Hart, Andrea (Shane) Clemens, Jennifer Hart (deceased), Daniel (Marilyn) Hart, and Matt (Nicole) Hart. He is also survived by stepchildren, Kathy (Will) McBride, Russell King, Samuel (Michelle) King, Peggy (Jeff Evans) Shipman, Billy King, Kevin (Diane) King, Steven King, and David King. There are 32 grandchildren,
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Hart; daughter, Jennifer; and father, Alvin Hart.
The family would like to thank the staff of Alliance Home Health Care and Hospice, weekend CNA's Susan, Juanita, Mikki, and the staff of The Good Samaritan Village, who attended to Gene in his last weeks of life.
A memorial service will be held at Hawker Funeral Home on Mar. 28, 2020 at 2 pm. There will be a private family viewing one hour prior to the services.
Due to the recent health concerns, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can view the funeral on a live broadcast from the funeral home. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 24, 2020