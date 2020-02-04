|
|
Alyce Jean Bennion passed away from complications of Alzheimers in Shelley, Idaho on the evening of February 1, 2020 with her son Steven, daughter Diane, and son-in-law Laird by her side.
Alyce was born to Jesse Bardsley and Minerva Robison Bardsley on November 10, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lorna, sister LaRue (husband Bud), and brother Roy (wife Darlene), and most recently her eternal companion, Frank Stephen Bennion, who passed away March 25, 2019.
Alyce attended schools in Salt Lake City, then graduated from the University of Utah in the early 1950s with a degree in Home Economics. She met Frank at a church function at the Institute of Religion at the university. She was immediately taken by his charm and quick wit and he quickly fell in love with her gentle and loving nature. Frank served a 2-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southern States, then a 2-year stint in the Army before they married on December 19, 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Alyce and Frank made their home in the Holladay area of Salt Lake where they welcomed their three children, Steven, Linda and Diane. They moved their family to Pocatello, Idaho in 1972 where they remained until moving to Perry, Utah in 1997. In 2012 they decided it would be best to live by one of their children as they "matured," and returned to Idaho to be near Diane in Blackfoot, ID. Diane moved 20 miles north to Shelley in the fall of 2017 and Alyce never forgave her for the betrayal!
Alyce's greatest joy was raising her children, and she and Frank took the family on many road trips to see the sites and visit relatives in nearby states. Alyce also helped instill a love of the outdoors (despite not caring much for it herself) in her children and they regularly took the family camping and fishing. Yellowstone was a nearby annual destination.
After the children were in school, Alyce worked off and on throughout the years, and one of her proudest achievements was returning to school in her early 50s to earn her Teaching Certificate. Her lifelong dream was to teach elementary school and she spent the next few years substituting in grades 1-3 around the Pocatello, ID. area.
As a life-long faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Alyce held many callings throughout her life, including joint teaching the 12-year-olds in Sunday School when she and Frank were 78. They also served a 1-year Church Education Mission for the Church in Visalia, California from 1997-1998.
Alyce is survived by her son Steven (Brenda) Bennion, daughter Linda Bennion-Smith, and daughter Diane (Laird) Bean, 14 grandchildren and 11-¾ great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, ID Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior. There will also be a viewing Friday, February 7 from 6-7 p.m., also at Hawker Funeral Home. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 4, 2020