HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
View Map
Resources
Ariel May Gerstlaur Obituary
Ariel May Gerstlauer, 10, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Montpelier, Idaho.

She was born April 23, 2009 in Blackfoot, Idaho the daughter of Jamie A. Neff and Jessica Gerstlauer.

She was in the third grade at Blackfoot Community Charter School.

Ariel enjoyed music, make-up, camping, being with Grandma Seratt and family and friends.

She is survived by her parents, Jessica Gerstlauer and Jamie Neff of Blackfoot, brothers, Jeremy Gerstlauer and Tony Ray Senn, both of Blackfoot and half-sister, Annie Neff of Pocatello; grandparents, Sirrinda and Rick Serratt of Blackfoot, Lori and Jim Neff of Idaho Falls, Great grandparents, Shirley and Harrison Gerstlauer.
She was preceded in death by her Uncle Chris Seratt and Grandpa Raymond Cook.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on June 13, 2019
