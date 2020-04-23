|
Arnold Williams, 84, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Arnold was born to Elmer H. and Augusta May Smith Williams on April 14, 1936 in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Arnold lived his lifetime in Wapello. He attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He continued his education with one year of college.
On June 1, 1957, Arnold married Berna Dean Harris in Blackfoot. The marriage was further solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in May of 2009. The couple made their home in Wapello, where they raised their four children.
Arnold work at the Idaho National Lab as a surveyor, reactor operator and boiler operator. He retired in 1999 after 42 years of service.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the bishops storehouse and the scouting program. He was lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He loved spending time with his family.
Arnold is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Berna Dean of Wapello; his children, Lorie Norene (Robert) Anglesey, Danny Arnold Williams and Bruce Ray (Shauna Scott) Williams; son in law, Ross Southworth his sister, Opal Jimenez; 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. A special mention of grandson Dana (Danielle Daniel) fiancé' Dan Williams, son of Danny, who is considered another child of Arnold and Berna Dean.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Julie Ann Southworth, a granddaughter Shanna Lynn Southworth, his parents, Elmer and Augusta Smith Williams and four sisters Ilean Cutler, Renay Jacobson, Roean Pea and Vernessa Tripp.
Private family funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends in small groups beginning at 10:00 a.m., just prior to the service. Those who would be interested in viewing his funeral can log on at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com and then push "Live Broadcast".
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to Alliance Hospice, Ashley, Treesa and Katlynn for the wonderful service helping our family.
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 23, 2020