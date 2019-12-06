|
Arnold Lynn Seeley was born January 11, 1940, in Ashton, Idaho, to Hyrum Wightman Seeley and Mildred Irene Garver Seeley. He was the fourth of five children: Delma, Mildred, Dick, Arnold, and Ernest. He spent his early years on the family farm just north of Ashton and attended the area school. In 1958 he graduated from North Fremont High where he was student body president.
After graduation he attended the University of Idaho for four years on an agricultural scholarship. He earned a bachelor's degree in Animal Science and also participated in the ROTC program.
After graduation he spent two and a half years in the United States Army, serving in Texas, South Korea, and New Jersey. After his time in the military, he went to work for Production Credit Association, now Idaho Ag Credit Association. His first position with PCA was Fieldman, and he later advanced to Branch Manager, Vice President, and President. He spent his entire career there, retiring as President and CEO after 42 years of employment.
In 1965, shortly after starting his career at PCA, he married Judy McNee and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. They initially lived in Pocatello and Soda Springs, and eventually resided in Blackfoot for 44 years while raising their three children, Tricia, Jed, and Richard.
After retiring, Arnold and Judy built a home in Ashton, Idaho, on the family farm where his brothers Dick and Ernest live. He passed away on December 4, 2019, at his home in Ashton.
He is survived by Judy Seeley (Ashton, ID), Tricia McMasters (Nathan – Boise, ID), Jed Seeley (Jamie – Blackfoot, ID), and Richard Seeley (Teresa – Richmond, UT), 7 grandchildren, sisters Delma White and Mildred Grieve, and brothers Dick and Ernest. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Funeral services will be held at the Ashton Stake Center on Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends at the Stake Center on Friday, December 6, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday before the service. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 6, 2019