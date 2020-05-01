Barbara Jean Collard, 77, formerly from Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home in Mesa, Arizona.



Barbara was born October 16, 1942 in Blackfoot, Idaho to William Owen and Violet Parris. She grew up in Blackfoot with her parents and six siblings. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1960. She later married Jay Collard on July 17, 1970 and they resided in Blackfoot.



Barbara enjoyed outdoor activities and some of her favorites were fishing, camping and golf. She worked for Mountain Bell in Idaho as a customer service representative until she and Jay retired. After retirement she traveled with Jay in their motorhome until they settled in Mesa, Arizona in 2016.



She is survived by her husband, Jay Collard, and her children, Robert Duncan, Roger and Rick Collard and her niece, Sarah Parris.



A celebration of her life will be held in Blackfoot with close friends and family at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store