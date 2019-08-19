|
Beatrice Pratt Cooper, 93
Beatrice Pratt Cooper, 93, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Gem Village Assisted Living Facility in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Beatrice was born in Lower Presto, East of Wapello, Idaho on October 21, 1925 to Frank Harvey Pratt and Della Norena Kaiser Pratt. She was raised in Lower Presto and attended school at Presto Elementary School and Firth High School.
On November 15, 1946 Beatrice married Leslie Jensen Cooper in Lower Presto, in the home of Beatrice's parents, which was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1971. They lived in the Blackfoot area and Idaho Falls prior to settling in Blackfoot to raise their family. After Leslie retired they moved to Lower Presto to live on the ranch that she grew up on, where they enjoyed raising a few head of cattle and farming. They later moved to Moore, Idaho and after Leslie passed she lived in Blackfoot.
Beatrice enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, dancing and gardening, especially if these activities were with her husband and family.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in various capacities.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leslie; her parents; sisters Lois and Delpha; daughter Christine; and granddaughter MaKaya. She is survived by daughters, Sharon (Lou) Bauman of Summit Park, Utah, Carol (Jose) Torrez of Lower Presto, Idaho, Elaine Cooper of Pocatello, Idaho, Deana (Jeff) Aure of Uintah, Utah; sons, Roger (Jan) Cooper of Shelley, Idaho, and Robert (Donna) Cooper of Pocatello, Idaho; 18 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family greatly appreciates the administration and staff at Gem Village as well as Blackfoot Home Health and Hospice.
Memories of Beatrice and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 20, 2019