Obituary:
Betsy Joan Cotterell, of Plymouth, CA, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Blackfoot, ID on November 9, 1935 to Lena E. (Capson) and Marvie McCarrel.
She worked as a teacher's aide for about twenty years. She loved working with and teaching children. She enjoyed camping, sewing, canning and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Richard; her parents; two sisters, Vivian and Fern; and her grandson, Vincent Bunch. Betsy is survived by her two sisters, Marlene and Barbara; her brother, Buddy; eight children, Sue Bunch, Wade (Carol) Cotterell, Brian Cotterell, Pamela (Bob) Harris, Danny Cotterell, Darla (Kevin) Cormier, Wendy Cotterell, and Chris Cotterell; twenty-three grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren, and three more great-grandchildren on the way.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Daneri Mortuary, 415 Broadway, Jackson, CA. A reception and luncheon will follow at the Cotterell home. Contributions may be made in Betsy's name to Plymouth Elementary, 18601 Sherwood Street, Plymouth, CA 95669 in the form of school supplies or monetary funds. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 16, 2019