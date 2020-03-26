|
|
Beverly June Williams, 91, of Pullman, WA, formally of Blackfoot, ID, passed away March 21, 2020 at Pullman Regional Hospital. Beverly was born February 9, 1929 in Arco, ID to Rufus & Eva (Hohn) Searle. She grew up on the family farm in Arco and following high school attended Linfield College in Oregon for several years. Beverly moved back to southern Idaho and began teaching school in Gooding, ID until returning to Arco where she married James A. Williams on June 13, 1954. They made their home in southeastern, Idaho settling in Blackfoot, ID where Beverly raised her family. After the children were older, she went back to school, receiving her bachelor's degree in education from Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID. Beverly taught school at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and later for the Blackfoot school district until her retirement. Beverly moved to Pullman to live with her daughter Mary in 2016. She also lived part time with Louise in Colorado. She enjoyed the time she got to spend with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always looked out for her family. Beverly was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church and participated in choir, women's ministry, and was a deaconess. She loved to sew, especially doll clothes, baking, and making her delicious raspberry ice cream and pie. Beverly was famous for her Christmas goodies. She was a member of the Idaho Education Associations teacher's union. Beverly is survived by her children, Louise (Ken) Pile of Centennial, CO; Dennis (Candy) Williams of Redmond, OR; Howard (Susan) Williams of Boise, ID; and Mary (Troy) Henderson; one sister Amy McDonald of Sisters, OR; 9 grandchildren, Andrea (Matt) McCaffrey, Marcy (Steve) Middleton, Kayla Williams, Stephanie (Peter) Massee, Melissa (Lucas) Mayer, Steven (Larie) Williams, Becky (Vicente) Mendez, Amanda Henderson, Pamela Henderson; 11 great grandchildren, Gage Middleton, Trinity Middleton, Eli Middleton, Isaac Middleton, Rowan McCaffrey, Julianna McCaffrey, Mason Williams, Carter Williams, Rowen Williams, Ethan Massee, and Madisyn Massee. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband James in 2009; two sisters Viola & LaRue; a brother Verne and one granddaughter Kimberly. She truly did love her family and her memory will live on in their hearts forever. The sadness of her absence is greatly softened in knowing that she has now begun her eternal life with the Lord she loved so much. The memorial service for Beverly will be planned for a future date and she will be laid to rest with her husband at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, ID. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to a Senior Center of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 26, 2020