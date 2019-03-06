Blake Park, 58



Blake Marlow Park, 58, of Blackfoot, returned to his heavenly home, Sunday, March 3, 2019.



Blake was born February 27, 1961 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Myron Earl "Danny" Park and Orva LaRee Lilya Park. He was lovingly welcomed by four older siblings, Dennis, Jay, Charlene and Kevin. He attended school in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School.



Blake married Sharla Frasure, they later divorced.



As a teen, Blake worked at the Nuart Theatre and drove truck during potato harvest. He worked for Basic American and was honored for 35 years of dedicated service this week. He considered his coworkers his friends and family.



Blake was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a two-year mission in New Jersey. Blake loved music and watching movies. He had enough CD's and DVD's to start his own radio station and DVD rental store. He loved to collect memorabilia from Nascar, NFL, MLB, NBA, major colleges and local sports. He also loved to collect classic cars. He was very organized, and everything had its place. Blake was one of the kindest and most sensitive to others and their needs. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Blake is survived by his brothers, Jay (Priscilla) Park of Shelley, Kevin (Shelia) Park of Aberdeen; and brother-in-law, Douglas Cowden of Murray, UT.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Dennis Park and Charlene Cowden.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Groveland Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home.