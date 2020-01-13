|
|
Bob Randy Jensen, 74, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho, to be with his Heavenly Father and other family members who have gone on before him.
Bob was born in Blackfoot on December 30, 1945 to Lenn W. and Beulah Ostberg Jensen.
He grew up in the Snake River area and graduated from Snake River High School. He continued his education at Idaho State University. He earned his certification as an electrician.
On February 14, 1986, Bob married Gloria Fay Colvin in Blackfoot.
Bob retired from Spudnik, where he worked as an electrician, in 2010 after over 40 years.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many jobs in the church, most of which were various clerking positions, but his very favorite calling was being with the little ones in the nursery.
He believed in being prepared for whatever might arise and was a member of the preparedness committee at church. He put his home on solar power by adding a little at a time over the years, even adding two sets of passive pop can solar panels that heat the house with sun power. He loved building circuit boards and tinkering with all kinds of electrical things, including Tesla coils and Jacob's ladders.
He was a good man who loved the Lord and tried to always find the best in people. He loved to tease and had a great sense of humor. He was a hard worker and loved helping others whenever and wherever he could.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gloria, of Blackfoot; his children, Bob William Jensen of West Valley UT, Jens Troy Jensen of Ammon, ID, Korrina (Rock) Robinson of Ogden UT, Terrence Lee (Kim) Reynolds of Rigby, ID and Christina Reynolds of Shelley, ID; his siblings Anne (Bill) Hofer of Boise, ID, Lenn (Betty) Jensen of Nampa, ID, Beverly (Logan) Rasban of Blackfoot, ID, Pete Jensen of Texas and Lendia (Greg) Price of Madison, SD; 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sibling, Patty Kelly.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Blackfoot West LDS Stake Center at 101 N 900 W in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends at the Hawker Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6-8:00 pm and again one hour prior to the services at the church.
Memories of Bob and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 13, 2020