Bobby Wixom Davis, 89, of Pocatello, ID, passed away January 30, 2020, following an illness.
She was born November 28, 1930 in Groveland, ID. The daughter of Ervin H. Wixom and Hannah Butt Wixom. Around the age of 4 the family moved to the Wapello area until she was 10 then they moved to the Thomas, ID area.
While still young she married Ross Anderson in January 1948. 18 months later they were blessed with a beautiful daughter Brenda Lee Anderson. This married ended in divorce.
On September 16, 1955 she married Glynn Robert (Bob) Davis in Pocatello. Their marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on January 17, 1970.
Bob, Bobby and Brenda were excited to have a little firecracker, LeAnne, join their family when she was born on July 4th, 1962. Four years later Darin Robert Davis was born on June 3rd 1966. That is when took out stock in Nike… They had to run to keep up with the new little busy body.
Bobby graduated from Thomas School. She attended Idaho State Business or Secretarial School.
She worked from a young age in the fields at harvest, at the Blackfoot fair doing whatever she could to help out the family. After Business School she worked for Grimms Business School and Mountain Bell Telephone Company. In the early 60's she began her career as a legal secretary working for Judge Terrel. Later joined with Green, Service, Gasser & Kerl. In the mid 80's she for Goicoechea Law Offices. Her knowledge & dedication to her job earned her the award of Legal Secretary of the year in the State of Idaho in 19??.
Bobby enjoyed socializing with friends, hosting parties, family reunions, and LDS firesides. She enjoyed cooking, snowmobiling, working in her home & yard, boating, and watersking. Later in life she started painting and even down hill skiing. She loved watching her grandkids & great-grandkids participate in baseball games & dance recitals.
She was dedicated to her LDS faith holding many calling through-out the year.
Survivors include her daughters Brenda Lee Anderson and LeAnne McCurdy. Her son Darin Robert Davis (wife Kim). 6 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 2 great grandsons, and 4 great grand daughters, 2 brothers, many nieces & nephews, and 2 sister-in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws, 1 brother, 1 sister, and many other extended family members.
The family wishes to thank Dr Andy Thayne & staff, Dr Richard Cline & staff at Pocatello Cardiology. Horizon Home Health & Hospice, Encompass Home Health & Hospice, El Rancho Ward And all the many friends and relatives who have helped out the past few years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LDS Church on Chapel Street in Pocatello, Idaho. Interment will follow immediately at Restlawn Memorial Gardens . The family will receive friends Friday evening 6pm-8pm at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home and on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 7, 2020