Catherine Rae Bowman, 83 of Blackfoot passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 at her home after a long battle of dementia.
She was born May 14, 1936 in Blackfoot, Idaho the daughter of Raymond Nicholes Miller and Katherine "Kay" Rose Mihelish Miller.
Catherine attended grade school at St. Margarets in Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1955, the first class to graduate from the building on Fisher St.
On December 7, 1957, she married Dave Deveraux, they were later divorced. To this union three daughters were born, Susan, Lorraine and Diane. She later married Gene M. Bowman Jr. on May 9, 1969. To that union Kollette was born. Gene preceded her in death on July 23, 2017.
Cathy lived her lifetime in Blackfoot. She was raised in the Catholic Church. She was an active member of the B.P.O. Does where she served as president in 1988. She was awarded DOE of the year in 1987. She was the secretary of all the bowling leagues in Blackfoot for over 10 years. She was also always helping plan her class reunions.
Catherine worked as a bookkeeper for many businesses in Blackfoot. She retired from EIRMC billing office in 2004. She also was an Avon representative and she received several presidential awards.
She enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping, decorating her home on Shilling Ave. for the holidays and spending the summers in their trailer in Heise. She loved spending time with family and planning family events.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Jim) Sippola of Soda Springs, ID, Lorraine (John Sr.) Giannini of Idaho Falls, ID, Diane (Perry) Chapman of Blackfoot, ID and Kollette Bowman of Blackfoot, ID; sister, Teddy (Ed) Weidmeir of Alameda, CA; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot.
The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 18, 2020