Home

POWERED BY

Services
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
For more information about
Catherine Bowman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Rae Bowman


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Rae Bowman Obituary
Catherine Rae Bowman, 83 of Blackfoot passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 at her home after a long battle of dementia.
She was born May 14, 1936 in Blackfoot, Idaho the daughter of Raymond Nicholes Miller and Katherine "Kay" Rose Mihelish Miller.
Catherine attended grade school at St. Margarets in Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1955, the first class to graduate from the building on Fisher St.
On December 7, 1957, she married Dave Deveraux, they were later divorced. To this union three daughters were born, Susan, Lorraine and Diane. She later married Gene M. Bowman Jr. on May 9, 1969. To that union Kollette was born. Gene preceded her in death on July 23, 2017.
Cathy lived her lifetime in Blackfoot. She was raised in the Catholic Church. She was an active member of the B.P.O. Does where she served as president in 1988. She was awarded DOE of the year in 1987. She was the secretary of all the bowling leagues in Blackfoot for over 10 years. She was also always helping plan her class reunions.
Catherine worked as a bookkeeper for many businesses in Blackfoot. She retired from EIRMC billing office in 2004. She also was an Avon representative and she received several presidential awards.
She enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping, decorating her home on Shilling Ave. for the holidays and spending the summers in their trailer in Heise. She loved spending time with family and planning family events.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Jim) Sippola of Soda Springs, ID, Lorraine (John Sr.) Giannini of Idaho Falls, ID, Diane (Perry) Chapman of Blackfoot, ID and Kollette Bowman of Blackfoot, ID; sister, Teddy (Ed) Weidmeir of Alameda, CA; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot.
The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -