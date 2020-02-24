|
Charles Estes Hicks, 51, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Charles was born June 2, 1968 in Seattle, Washington to Jerry and Sherrill Harmes Hicks.
His younger years were spent in Ellensburg, Washington. He moved with his family to Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1986.
Chuck married Brenda DeGiulio in January of 1997 in Beaverton, Oregon. Three children were born to this union. They later divorced.
Chuck worked in construction and the automotive industry. He enjoyed flipping homes, restoring cars, and playing darts and pool. He especially loved spending time with his kids, playing board games and watching football.
Chuck is survived by his children, Johnathon Hicks, Paiton Hicks and Charles Hicks, all of Blackfoot; his sister, Somer Gauthier of Helena MT; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Sherill Hicks.
The family will host a celebration of life from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at their residence. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. Memories of Chuck and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 22, 2020