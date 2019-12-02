|
Charles Ray Horrocks, 93, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born December 29, 1925, in Blackfoot, ldaho, the son of Brigham Horrocks and Victoria Giles. He joined his brother Verl and sister Elaine as the youngest member of the family. He grew up milking cows and delivering milk house to house as a young man.
The United States was in the midst of World War II during his time at Blackfoot High School where he completed courses early in order to enter the military. He joined the Navy Air Corps at the age of seventeen and began his military service training at Utah State University. He then attended aeronautical training at Idaho State University and was in the midst of his final pilot training courses for aircraft carriers in Pensacola, Florida, when the war ended. He remained in military service for another year before returning to Utah State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in accounting.
Upon returning home, he and his brother Verl constructed a rudimentary concrete batcher on an island in the Snake River near Blackfoot and called it Island Ready Mix. Gravel was dredged from the river to be made into concrete and cement was loaded and hauled in bags on a small flatbed truck from the railroad stop in Blackfoot out to the island. The business quickly outgrew that location and was moved from the island and renamed Horrocks Ready Mix. From those humble beginnings the business has grown to serve people in many counties from locations in Pocatello, Blackfoot, and American Falls.
During this period, Charles asked Dallas Hepworth to be his dance partner at an upcoming dance festival in Salt Lake City. He asked her in January and the festival wasn't until June. When she queried him as to why he was calling six months in advance, he told her there were a lot of dances they needed to learn between now and then. That statement turned out to be destiny as they danced and weaved their way through the next sixty years together. They were married in March of 1953 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with four children: Janet (John) Miller, Michael (Nanci) Horrocks, Mark (Sherri) Horrocks, Scott (Michelle) Horrocks.
Charles enjoyed an active lifestyle mountain climbing, snow skiing, water skiing, and snow machining. At age 90 a documented video was made of him slicing through the water on one ski for which he was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest male water skier.
He loves his Heavenly Father and enjoyed his service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings including Scoutmaster, Bishop for nine years, and as a High Councilman for over two decades. He was privileged to serve as a temple worker for several years until just a few months before his passing. His unassuming, loving demeanor throughout his life has been a blessing to his family and those he served.
He was the last living member of his original family and was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister, and his beloved wife Dallas. He is survived by all of his children, seventeen grandchildren, and twenty-nine great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 So. Shilling in Blackfoot, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the Blackfoot East Stake Center, 1289 Mount Putnam Dr. Blackfoot, Idaho. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 2, 2019