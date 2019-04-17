Obituary

Charmaine Cahoon Van Orden, 92



Charmaine Cahoon Van Orden was born in Rexburg, Idaho on February 14, 1928 to Earl and Juanita Cahoon. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family in Ogden, Utah on April 13, 2019.



Charmaine was born and raised in Rexburg and graduated from Blackfoot High School.



She married Jacob Melvin Van Orden on June 28, 1950 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They made their home west of Rockford where they farmed and later moved to the Rockford townsite where they lived from 1961 to 1998. From 1998 to 2018, she lived in Salt Lake City and recently moved with her daughter Kathy to Ogden.



Charmaine had a love for music. Her preference was opera, her favorites being Madame Butterfly and La Bohme. She performed in many programs for church, weddings and funerals. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions within the church and served a mission in the Joseph Smith Building and was a temple worker in the Salt Lake City Temple.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jacob Melvin Van Orden; a grandson; two great grandchildren; her parents Earl and Juanita; and her sister Earlene Bailey.



She is survived by her children, Richard D (Susan) Van Orden, Jay E (Diane), Van Orden, both of Idaho Falls, Udene (David, deceased) Edmiston, Haynesville, LA, Richard Womack, (Udene's partner), Bart (Debbie) Van Orden of Layton, UT, and Kathy A. Van Orden of Ogden, UT; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren, plus one on the way; 13 great great grandchildren, plus one on the way.



The family would like to thank all of our Mother's caregivers from Brighton and Bristol Hospice over the last few years in Salt Lake City and Ogden.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. A viewing will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery next to her husband Melvin.

Memories of Charmaine and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Apr. 16, 2019