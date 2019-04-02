CHERYL WILCOX



After a long courageous battle with cancer, Cheryl Wilcox, age 61, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, in Bingham Memorial Hospital, 31 March 2019.

She was born on July 29th 1957, in Montpelier, Idaho to Earl and Donna Wilcox, the 5th daughter in a close knit family. Her one brother would be born and join the family two years later.

Growing up in Montpelier the family enjoyed fishing, camping and swimming in Bear Lake.

When Cheryl was sixteen, her family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho. It was very hard to leave Montpelier because both of her parents were born and raised there and many family members were there. It didn't take long however to get to know, love, and feel right at home with all the great people in Blackfoot. Cheryl attended her junior and senior years in Blackfoot high school. After graduation she attended Ricks College and Idaho State University.

Upon her return from serving a mission in Frankfurt Germany, Cheryl went to work for the Idaho National Laboratory for the next 32 years. She loved her work and the people she worked with. She retired in 2017.

Throughout her life Cheryl was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served valiantly in many capacities. She enjoyed serving others, going to the temple regularly and doing genealogy work.

She loved music and her talents were utilized playing the piano and organ at many various gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Raymond Wilcox and Donna Robison Wilcox, and her sisters, Donna Marie Wilcox, Lois Wilcox, and her brother, Russell Earl Wilcox. She is survived by two remaining sisters, Beverly Wilcox Erickson (Eric) of Archer, Idaho and Arlene Wilcox, Los Angeles, CA.

Cheryl loved her family and enjoyed visits with her sisters and being with her many nieces, nephews and their families.

Most of all Cheryl had a strong testimony and loved visiting with family and friends about things that were close to her heart.

Funeral services will be held Friday, 5 April 2019, at 11am at the LDS Blackfoot 12th Ward Chapel, 1289 Mount Putnam Drive, in Blackfoot.

The family will receive friends and relatives Thursday night from 6 - 8 pm at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue, in Blackfoot and again Friday morning from 10 to 10:45am, in the Blackfoot 12th Ward meeting house prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Montpelier Cemetery at approximately 3:30pm, Friday afternoon.

Published in The Morning News on Apr. 2, 2019