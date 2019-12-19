|
|
Cindy Leyba, 87, of Blackfoot, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing after a brief battle with cancer.
Cindy was born January 8, 1932 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Richard James and Edna Little Frentress.
At 17 years old, she came to Arco, Idaho and worked at a diner where she met her husband. On January 6, 1952 she married Lloyd Leyba in Taos, New Mexico. Together they had 10 children. Cindy worked at Nonpareil, Sunspiced, and other laborer jobs. She loved to read, sew and bake.
Cindy is survived by eight of her children, Mrs. Rick Adams (Teresa), Joseph Leyba (Julie), Richard Leyba (Crystal), Inez Lorraine Mathis, Mrs. Ray Sanchez (Wendy), Mrs. John A. Cordova (Emma), Blake Leyba (Marie), and Decca Leyba. She had 32 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Leyba; daughter Edna Leyba; infant son Joe; and grandsons Chris Adams and Nathan Leyba.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Blackfoot South LDS Stake Center, 900 Riverton Road in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.
Condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 19, 2019