|
|
Clara Brass Brashear, 96, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020.
Clara was born on September 27, 1923 to Richard and Florence Brass in Austin, Texas. Clara was the seventh of eight children born to this union. Her siblings were, Estelle Gerber, Lucille Wolfe, Robert, Raymond, James, Alvin, and Theodore.
Clara and her family lived in many different cities in Texas during her childhood. Clara attended elementary school with a young man the world would come to know as Fess Parker. He gave her the nickname "Clara Belle" which she hated but also gave her an interesting story to tell as she knew someone before they were famous.
Clara developed a love of collecting early on in life. She loved porcelain dolls and salt and pepper shakers which she was proud to say that no two pairs were the same!
As a young adult, Clara took a chance on a blind date in 1942. It turned out to be the best thing she ever did! After a brief courtship, Clara married Aubrey Brashear on July 2, 1942. Clara and Aubrey moved to Cedar Rapids, IA while Aubrey was in the Air Force. They also lived in Oklahoma City, OK where daughter, Sherry would be born.
After being discharged from the service, Clara and Aubrey would move back to San Angelo, TX where they would welcome daughters, Linda, Brenda, and Karen to the family.
Aubrey accepted a job offer to work for his brother-in-law, Raymond Brass in Twin Falls, ID in 1953. During the many years in Twin Falls the family would extend to include seven grandchildren, Terry Kingston, Lori Sanders, Kari Kingston, John (Melodie) Bridge, Cory (Alisa) Bridge, Nikki Macfarlane, and Brandi (Mike) Boot. They would also welcome 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. They would live in Twin Falls for 60 years. Together, they would be married for almost 71 years before Aubrey passed away on May 28, 2013.
Clara moved to Blackfoot, ID in April of 2015 to be closer to her daughter, Brenda.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Pigeau of Roy, UT, Brenda Macfarlane of Blackfoot and Karen (Robert) Bridge of Shoshone; son-in-law, Harvey Kingston of Twin Falls; 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aubrey; all seven siblings; daughter, Sherry Kingston; nephew, Darryll Brass; and sons-in-law, Jerry Pigeau and William Macfarlane.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to Casie Oliver and the wonderful staff at The Gables in Blackfoot for making Clara's last year so caring and comfortable.
The family also extends a very special thank you to Blackfoot Home Hospice nurse, Pat Arave and loving care giver, Jennifer Given for their extraordinary care and compassion during Clara's last year.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home.
Memories of Clara and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 19, 2020