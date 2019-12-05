|
Clarence Eugene Doran, 69, passed on to eternal life on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by family at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Clarence was born January 7, 1950, in Pocatello, Idaho, the youngest child of Clifford and Elnora Thomas Doran. He was raised in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School.
Clarence worked many years at State Hospital South in Blackfoot in various capacities: as psychiatric technician, in central supply, in admissions, and as psychiatric technician lead on the forensic unit. After Clarence graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelors degree in social work, he worked at Good Samaritan Center in Idaho Falls and later at Blackfoot's Bingham Memorial Hospital extended care. Clarence worked for more than twenty years as a social worker and loved to care for the elderly and their families.
Clarence married Colleen Payne on August 30, 1986. They made their home in Blackfoot, and there they shared many happy years raising their children. Camping, fishing, and spending time with family were among Clarence's favorite pastimes.
Clarence is survived by his wife and five children: Jennifer (Jorge) Godinez, Elisha (David) Taylor, Michael Doran (Ixel Haseltine), David Doran (Heather Simons), and Camille (Kevin) Call; twelve grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He was looking forward to the birth of twin grandsons and a second great grandchild. Clarence is also survived by his sister Pat Chesler and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Samuel and Clifford Doran, and his sister Maureen Hashimoto.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 5:00pm, Friday, December 6, 2019, at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho, followed by visitation hours. A Catholic Mass in remembrance of Clarence will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Blackfoot. Clarence's ashes will be scattered by his immediate family in a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center, where Clarence volunteered in his later years.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 4, 2019