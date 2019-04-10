Claris Fern McCarrel Brown, 82 was born on January 11, 1937 in

Blackfoot, Idaho. She died on April 5, 2019 at Lincoln Court in Idaho

Falls, Idaho.



She was the third of six children born to Sidney Marvie McCarrel and

Lena Eliza Capson McCarrell. She attended school in Ely, Nevada until

her family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho where she attended high school.



She met her husband Robert Kay Brown in 1965 in Blackfoot, Idaho and

they were married in 1966. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls

temple in September of 2012



Kay and Fern lived on a small farm in Firth where they raised their

three children. She worked mostly in the potato industry with Woodward

Brothers, Fielding Produce, and as a salesperson at Walker Produce

until she retired.



She loved to crochet and embroidery, making many afghans, blankets,

and doilies for family and friends. She spent hours in her large

garden each summer and canned the vegetables every fall. She

supported her children's and grandchildren's participation in all

their activities; including being a Horse 4-H Leader, even though she

didn't really care for horses.



Fern enjoyed bowling and for several years was on a women's bowling

league. She and her sisters would get together weekly to make quilts.

They would usually complete at least one quilt each week.

Fern was a voracious reader; she could always be found with a book.

She was a great cook, known for her cream pies, and homemade chicken

noodle soup, which were staples at every holiday dinner.



Fern got the travel bug and loved to go on cruises. For 20 years, she

was able to go on a cruise almost every year. She traveled and saw

the world from the deck of a cruise ship.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She loved teaching Primary, and was a dedicated Visiting Teacher.

After Kay's death, she enjoyed Family Home Evenings with the other

widows in her ward; she loved each of them.



At the time of her death she has 8 grandchildren and 5

great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her

Husband Robert Kay Brown, and her sister Vivian Hedin.



She is survived by her three children Tina Brown, Tana (Ross) Kellogg,

Rich (Terry) Brown her sisters Joan Coterell, Marlene Rogers, Barbara

Foster, and brother Marvie Dean McCarrel.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the

Firth Ward Chapel (744 N 600 E). The family will meet with friends

Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West

Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 AM till 10:40 AM at the

church. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com Published in The Morning News on Apr. 10, 2019