Clay William Hansen, 64, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away at his home.



Clay was born March 25, 1955 to Blaine Hansen and Itha Dance Hansen in Blackfoot, Idaho. He grew up on a farm in Moreland and attended school in Snake River. He was a hard worker growing up and worked long hours on the family farm. After he graduated high school, he pursued a living in ironworking, in which he became expert.



Clay was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



In his high school years he loved to wrestle. He enjoyed playing softball, going boating, and water skiing. As he got older, he loved golfing, traveling and relaxing on the beach. He always loved having fun at any age.



Clay shared a special relationship with his father. He always had time to help his dad with whatever he needed, and loved to go to the horse races with him. He was his right-hand man.



Clay is preceded in death by his father, Blaine Hansen and his mother, Itha Dance Hansen.



He is survived by his siblings, Andrea (Eddie) Jensen of Thatcher ID, Todd (Debbie) Hansen of Dallas TX, Buff (Pat) Hansen of Moreland ID, Jana Sue Hansen of Blackfoot ID, Julie (Gil) Van Orden of Thomas ID, Jolene (Todd) Wood of Alpine UT; and 21 nieces and nephews who adore their Uncle Clay. He always made them laugh and each one of them felt they were special to him, and they were. He loved them dearly! Clay was loved by all for his kind, generous heart. He would do anything for anyone. He had a fun personality and he loved to laugh. He has many friends and was a friend to all. Clay was a loyal son to his parents, a wonderful brother and uncle. Our hearts are broken, there will always be a spot in our hearts only he can fill. We miss you and love you forever Clay!



The funeral service for Clay will be held at the Hawker Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Memories of Clay and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on May 16, 2019