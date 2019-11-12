|
Colin Allen Thomas Green, 20, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home in Blackfoot.
Colin was born on September 27, 1999 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Jeffery Green and Lindsay Nicola Watson.
He grew up in Blackfoot, attending school at Stalker Elementary, Mountain View Middle School and Independence High School.
Colin enjoyed gaming, singing and listening to music, especially Michael Jackson and Linkin Park. Seeing Colin longboarding all around Blackfoot was a familiar sight. He also enjoyed free running, parkour and martial arts.
Colin is survived by his mother Lindsay Rednour and father Jeffery Green his stepfather, Chuck Gasper; sisters Melissa May (Brendan) Flanagan of Oregon and Kinyah Nycole (Tracen Beasley) Green of Blackfoot; grandparents, Ruth Watson of Wales, Carol Bole of Blackfoot and Grandma Janie of Blackfoot; niece Katie May Flanagan and nephew Axail Colin Jay Beasley, expected April 2020; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Elder.
A celebration of Colin's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot.
Memories of Colin and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 12, 2019