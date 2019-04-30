Connie Williams, 50, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Gem Village in Blackfoot.



Connie was born November 7, 1968 in Driggs, Idaho to Samuel A. and Dorothy R. Carter Williams.



She was raised in Driggs, attending schools there for most of her life until the family moved to Eugene, Oregon, where she also attended school. After moving to Blackfoot, Connie finished her education at Southeastern Idaho Developmental Center.



Connie enjoyed bowling and handwork.



Connie is survived by her parents, Sam and Dorothy Williams of Blackfoot; her brothers, Samuel Williams of Monteview ID, Robert Williams of Alpine WY, Thomas Williams of Lewistown MT and Darrell Williams of Winnemucca NV; her sisters, Delene Kohler of Idaho Falls, Ilene Park of Seattle WA and Ruth Williams of Craigmont ID.



The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.