Craig Darwin Goodwin, 66, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at his home in Moreland. Craig passed away peacefully in his sleep due to complications of ALS.
Craig was born April 22, 1953, in Gooding, Idaho to Vernon Willis and Violet Helen Markstedt Goodwin.
He attended grade school at Sherman Elementary in Coeur d'Alene then moved to Rathdrum, Idaho, where he graduated from Lakeland High School. A strong athlete, Craig excelled in football and track. In football, he was voted MVP of his team and was offered college scholarships. Craig made friends easily and was voted "Friendliest" of his class.
On July 7, 1971, Craig married his high school sweetheart and eternal companion Patricia Lynn Vail in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.
In his younger years, Craig worked in sawmills, as a metal fabricator for Bucyrus-Erie, and as a farmer and rancher. In 1983, he started his career at Farmers Merchant. He found lifelong friends in his customers and buyers and continued in the grain business as a buyer for Koch, General Mills and Thresher Grain until his retirement in 2015. Throughout his life, his family was his greatest achievement and his highest priority.
Craig was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony and was very active in his church and community, serving others in both his callings and his everyday life. He enjoyed camping, water-skiing, woodworking, and birdwatching. As the unofficial president of the local "biker gang," he enjoyed organizing motorcycle rides with his many friends. He was easy-going and joyful, finding happiness every day and sharing it with those around him. Of all the things he loved in life, he most loved spending time with his family.
Craig is survived by his wife, Patricia of Moreland; his children, Angela (Jason) Taylor of Terreton ID, Bethany (Steve) Loder of Pleasant Grove UT, Chris (Tiffany) Goodwin of Three Forks MT, Dawnette (Mac) Driscoll of Pingree and Eric (Whitney) Goodwin of Moreland; siblings David (Jenenne) Goodwin, Betty Andres, Elden (Jackie) Goodwin, Mike (Darlene) Goodwin and Lynda (David) Hayes; and 22 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Glenn (Rosemary) Goodwin and sister Joan (Glen) Bauman; and one grandson, Dawson Driscoll.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Blackfoot West LDS Stake Center. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 7, 2019