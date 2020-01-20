Home

Curtis James Young


1979 - 2019
Curtis James Young Obituary
Curtis James Young passed away December 27, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Curtis was born January 18, 1979 to Stacy Curtis Young and Margie Jo Young. He grew up in Moreland and loved bonfires, driving too fast, and working on cars. He loved spending time with his family and friends, whether it was singing karaoke or sitting around a campfire drinking a beer. His family name was Bald Bear.
In 2013, he married the love of his life, Tausha, and gained four beautiful children and later a beautiful granddaughter.
He is survived in death by his mother: Jo (Marv) Walton, sisters: Celeste (Travis) Haddon and Tanya (Mike) Coon, his wife, nieces: Sameria (Chase) Braswell and Journey Young, nephews: Dakota and Jaydon Haddon, his children: Keigan, Mackenzie, Morgan, and Macie, and his granddaughter: Temperance.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, granddaughter: Oakleigh, and his father: Stacy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his family's property on a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 20, 2020
