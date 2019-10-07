|
Dell Kenneth Young, second son of the late Eldon and Ilene Young, died September 27, 2019.
Dell was born October 13, 1950, in Blackfoot, ID. He helped on the family farm in Pingree and participated in FFA and 4-H as a boy. Later, he was known for his cool car. He graduated from Snake River High School in 1969. Dell spent two years in the U.S. Army in the half-tank crew where he was stationed in Germany, then Vietnam. He then attended Boise State University in 1973. Dell returned to eastern Idaho and worked in the Aberdeen Simplot Plant for five years before moving to Opal, WY where he worked at Williams Natural Gas Processing Plant for several years before retirement. Dell then moved back to the families' home place where he lived with Eldon and Bubbles.
Dell had a kind soul and deeply believed in helping his community and was frequently doing service for others and offering assistance and friendship to many folks. He also took extreme pride in remembering and calling others on their birthdays. He enjoyed getting together to treat family, continuing and establishing traditions like cheeseballs, pizza parties, Thursday "pie" days visiting with Keith, and holiday dinner gatherings.
Uncle Dell was never married, and his memorable advice was, "It is better to not have something and want it, than to have something and not want it."
Dell is survived by two brothers: Keith (Mickey) and Art (Evona); four nephews: Julian, Ryan (Brittnie), Brandon (Amy), and Ted; his favorite niece McKenzie; three great-nephews and six great-nieces; plus many cousins on the Wren and Young sides.
A celebration of Dell will be held for the family on his birthday, while friends are gathering at his home of ten years, the Willows Assisted Living at 898 S. Meridian Street in Blackfoot, on October 15 at 10 AM. Here, he made many close connections with both residents and staff.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 7, 2019