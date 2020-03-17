|
Dianne Mae Transtrum, 82, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Gateway Transitional Care Center in Pocatello, Idaho.
She was born January 16, 1938 in Reno, Nevada the daughter of Noble Braddock Evans and Mae Rasmussen.
She attended grade school and high school in Fallon, NV. She later attended Utah State University where she received an Associates Degree. She was raised in Fallon, Nevada where she met her sweetheart, Frank while he was stationed there in the Navy.
Dianne married Franklin D. Transtrum on June 15, 1955 in the Logan LDS Temple.
Dianne was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various callings throughout her life. She and Frank served a mission to the Washington DC Temple.
She was a past member of the Lady Lions Club and enjoyed her participation in a book club.
Dianne worked as a bookkeeper for her husband in the Dentistry business. She enjoyed cooking and was a Pampered Chef consultant for several years. She loved to read and watch movies, but her greatest pleasure came from spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Terrel (Charlotte) Transtrum of Idaho Falls, ID, Shari Lyn Tarbot of Pocatello, ID, Timothy (Cami) Transtrum of Gilbert, AZ, Michael (Nicole) Transtrum of Colorado Springs, CO, and Nicholas (April) Transtrum of Blackfoot, Idaho; 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Larry Evans, Ivan Evans, Karen Jacoby, Gayle Martin, Sheryl Evans all of Nevada.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank and siblings, Brent, Dennis and Dave Evans.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, Idaho.
The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In light of recent public health concerns we anticipate a smaller gathering, and we invite you to give service to someone in memory of Dianne.
Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 17, 2020