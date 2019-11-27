|
Dominick "Nick" Julian DeGiulio, 67, of Pingree, Idaho passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Dominick was born to Dante and Annunziata "Nancy" DeSantos DeGiuli in Castro dei Volsci, Italy on January 9, 1952.
He attended grade school in Italy, then moved to Pingree when he was 16 years old, where he lived the rest of his lifetime. He graduated from Snake River High School. Later he attended night school and obtained his Electrical Journeyman.
On February 9, 1974, Dominick married Tina Wright at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Blackfoot and would forever be known as her prince.
As a young man, Dominick worked as a carpenter for Lynn Broadhead and Cleve Jensen. Later, he was a maintenance supervisor at Simplot until 1987. He then went to work at the INL as an electrical engineer until his retirement in 2014.
Dominick loved to hang out with the "Hanger Boys" at the Jensen Airstrip. He loved his cats and animals, being with his friends, helping others and enjoying his "fine wine." Above all the most important and most enjoyable was his family.
Dominick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Tina; his children, Giulio (Danika) DeGiulio of Pocatello, Nicole (John) Rausch of Herriman UT and Daniel (Lexcie) DeGiulio of Pocatello; his brother Danilo (Tina) DeGiuli of Pocatello and sister Oleva (Steve) Blessinger of Blackfoot; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dante and Annunziata "Nancy" DeGiuli.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service.
Memories of Dominick and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 26, 2019