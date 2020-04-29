Home

Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Riverside/Thomas Cemetery
Blackfoot, ID
More Obituaries for Donna Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Rae Smith


1935 - 2020
Donna Rae Smith Obituary
Donna Rae Smith, 84, passed away Saturday at her son's home in Chubbuck, Idaho on April 25, 2020. She was born May 17, 1935 in American Falls, Idaho, daughter of LeRoy and Nettie Wheeler Peck the third of five children.
She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1954.
Donna married Jack Augustus Smith on June 29, 1955. Together they had six children; Devon, Delane, Darla, Marty, David, and Crystal.
She was known in the neighborhood as the Avon lady for many years. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She served a full time mission at the Salt Lake City family history center, she was a temple ordinance worker for 14 years, and served in many other various callings.
Donna enjoyed crocheting, quilting, camping, and most of all, her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 4 siblings, Luetta Moon, Luella Wells, Vernon Peck, and Gale Rambaugh.
Donna is survived by her 6 children, Devon (Julie) Smith, Logan, Utah, Delane (Debbie) Smith, Moreland, Idaho, Darla Rae (Allen) Cedar, Blackfoot, Idaho, Marty (Jeanette) Smith, Chubbuck, Idaho, David Smith, Arizona, Crystal (Nathan) Ryner, Pocatello, Idaho; 23 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside will be held at the Riverside Thomas Cemetery. The public are invited to pay respects to the family from their vehicles on Friday, May 1, from 1:30 to 2 pm at the Riverside Thomas Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 29, 2020
