Doris Porter Williams, 95, of Pingree, Idaho passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home from causes incident to age.

She was born October 9, 1923 the second child of Clarence Nile Porter and Esther Louise Saunders Porter in Harrisville, Utah.

Doris attended elementary school at the Wilson School and graduated from Thomas High School in 1941. She participated in many of the operettas that were performed at her school. She and her sister, Zola, sang a lot together as children in public performances.

Doris was a hard worker at a very young age. She thinned and topped beets, shocked grain, picked potatoes, hauled hay, picked and canned raspberries and milked cows.

On April 22, 1942, she married John R. Williams in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on May 24, 2003.

Doris was a homemaker, mother and farmer's wife and continued her hard working life keeping up with all that is involved in this kind of lifestyle.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Relief Society Counselor, Stake missionary, Young Women's President, Beehive Teacher, Primary teacher, Ward Counselor, Scout den mother, canning specialist, and served as an ordinance worker in the temple for many years. She and John served a mission to the Philippines Baguio Mission.

Doris enjoyed singing all her life and she belonged to a triple trio that sang together for 20 years.

She is survived by her children, Duane (Cheryl) Williams of Charleston, UT, Janet (David) Rail of Provo, UT, Evelyn (Cloy) Jones of Heyburn, ID, Clyde (Karen) Williams of Dayton, ID, Sharon (Morgan) Williams of Kuna, Patricia (Scott) Hawker of Thomas, Idaho, Karl (Cindy) Williams of Thomas, ID, Jimmy (Annis) Williams of Pingree, ID and Byron (Lou Anne) of Thomas, ID; siblings, Delwyn (Audrey) Porter of Blackfoot, ID and Nelda Morgan of Blackfoot, ID; fifty two grandchildren, one hundred thirty six great grandchildren, ten great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John R. Williams, daughter-in-law, Linda Young Williams, siblings, Zola Turpin, Arlene Ogden, LaRee Hollingsworth and Velma Merrill and 5 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Thomas LDS Chapel.

The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.

Published in The Morning News on June 17, 2019