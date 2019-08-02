Home

HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Dustin Furniss
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas LDS Church
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas LDS Church
Dustin Jeremiah Furniss


1997 - 2019
Dustin Jeremiah Furniss Obituary
A great young man, Dustin Jeremiah Furniss, found peace and returned to his Father in Heaven on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home in Blackfoot.

Dustin was born August 18, 1997 to Brett Wayne and Lisa Vander Meide Furniss in Blackfoot, Idaho. He was raised in Blackfoot and attended school at Blackfoot Charter School, Snake River Middle School and Snake River High School.

He worked in potato harvest with Wada Farms and Polatis Farms. He had also worked at Walmart. He was always concerned to finish the job and do the best job possible.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dustin had a great love for his Savior and was currently attending the YSA Ward.

Dustin had a competitive spirit and enjoyed playing games with his family and friends. He was very creative. He enjoyed rock climbing, bicycling and hiking. He was a very shy young man, and yet liked being around people.

Dustin is survived by his parents, Brett and Lisa Furniss of Blackfoot; siblings Isaac Furniss of Salt Lake City UT, Brandon (Sam) Furniss of Stansbury Park UT, Landon (Oi-Man) Furniss of Bluffdale UT, Larissa (Jonathan) Glines of Austin TX, Brenda Vander Meide of Blackfoot, Tammy Vander Meide of Blackfoot and niece Scarlett Furniss of Blackfoot; his grandparents Marie Furniss of Thomas and Peter Lynell Vander Meide of Cove Fort UT.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Verl Furniss.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Thomas LDS Church. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memories of Dustin and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 1, 2019
