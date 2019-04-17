Edna Pearl Galbraith

December 1, 1934 – April 11, 2019

Obituary



Edna Pearl Clemons, 84



Edna Pearl Galbraith, of Blackfoot, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 31, 1934 in Silverpoint, Tennessee, to Glendon and Alice LeFever Clemons. After her family moved to Idaho, she attended school in Rexburg. Pearl was married to Ralph Galbraith for 34 years. With their family, they moved to Blackfoot in 1962. After raising her children, she practiced as a nurse for 25 years, primarily at the State Hospital. She enjoyed many dog and cat companions, as well as the occasional fish and bird in her life, relished light gardening and was an avid consumer of novels. In retirement, she reveled in 21 years assisting children with their educational development as a "Foster Grandparent" at Ridgecrest School, where she was known as "Grandma Pearl".

Pearl was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Pearl had an active life of voluntary service, serving at various times as a Primary, Sunday School and MIA teacher, 4-H, Cub and Girl Scout leader and actively supporting church and community activities. In April 2017 she was given a special honor for her work at Ridgecrest School.

Pearl is survived by her children: Dawn (Barry) Ashbourne-Watts of England, Danny Glen Galbraith of Blackfoot, and daughter in law, Janet (Tony) Galbraith-Martin of Blackfoot; grandchildren: Joshua Shane Galbraith of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Megan Marge Galbraith of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Myayn Dawn (Brandon) Pierce of Mobile, Alabama and Dillon (Makai) Bosworth of Tremonton, Utah; sister, Peggy (John) Madsen and seven great-grandchildren, Lilith Raine, Lion, Emily, Tiffany, Charles, Aaron, and Austin.



She was preceded in death by her sons Terry Ralph Galbraith and Kelly Lee Galbraith.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19th, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot. The family will greet friends and relatives from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at funeral home, and at 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 19th, 2019 until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery in Brigham City, Utah.