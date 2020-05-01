E. Calvin (Bish) Anderson, 88, of Thomas, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at home with his loving family around him. He was born November 22, 1931 in Thomas, Idaho, the son of Carl J. and Marie Swann Anderson. He graduated from Snake River High School in the first graduating class, 1949. He attended BYU and Ricks College. On September 24, 1954 he married Janet Stokes from Los Angeles, CA. They met at Ricks College and made many wonderful friends.
Bish was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and held many callings. He and Jan attended Thomas 2nd Ward, Thomas 1st Ward, Thomas 4th Ward and Thomas 6th Ward without ever moving from their home. They worked in the temple for 13 years and were on a mission over the Bishop's Storehouse.
Bish loved to work. He farmed, worked at INEL for 27 years, measured silos and cellars, worked at Bingham Co-op until he was 80, and many years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Bish and Jan wintered in Yuma, AZ and Hemet, CA for 15 years. They loved being out of the snow. They also traveled parts of the world and most of the United States. But he loved coming home to enjoy his family.
Bish is survived by wife, Jan, one son Dallas (Bonnie), and two daughters, Paula Anderson and Shelley (Doug) Archibald, 12 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Sharon (Harold) Brown and Jolene (Roy) Hatch. Preceding him in death are his parents, 2 sisters, Carla Dean and Ila Maria Hoopai, and 5 half-brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Friends and neighbors wishing to sign the guestbook and greet the family in small groups are welcome between 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home prior to the service on Friday. For those who would be interested in participating from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a live broadcast of the service can be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com .
The family would like to express many thanks to Brio Hospice and their loving care. In lieu of flower please donate to your favorite charity or do a good deed for someone in need.
Bish was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and held many callings. He and Jan attended Thomas 2nd Ward, Thomas 1st Ward, Thomas 4th Ward and Thomas 6th Ward without ever moving from their home. They worked in the temple for 13 years and were on a mission over the Bishop's Storehouse.
Bish loved to work. He farmed, worked at INEL for 27 years, measured silos and cellars, worked at Bingham Co-op until he was 80, and many years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Bish and Jan wintered in Yuma, AZ and Hemet, CA for 15 years. They loved being out of the snow. They also traveled parts of the world and most of the United States. But he loved coming home to enjoy his family.
Bish is survived by wife, Jan, one son Dallas (Bonnie), and two daughters, Paula Anderson and Shelley (Doug) Archibald, 12 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Sharon (Harold) Brown and Jolene (Roy) Hatch. Preceding him in death are his parents, 2 sisters, Carla Dean and Ila Maria Hoopai, and 5 half-brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Friends and neighbors wishing to sign the guestbook and greet the family in small groups are welcome between 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home prior to the service on Friday. For those who would be interested in participating from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a live broadcast of the service can be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com .
The family would like to express many thanks to Brio Hospice and their loving care. In lieu of flower please donate to your favorite charity or do a good deed for someone in need.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.