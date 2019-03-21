Elden Bud Jensen, 92, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home in Blackfoot.



Bud was born January 18, 1927 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Rasmus Peter and Agnes Mae Miller Jensen.



His parents homesteaded Jensen Creek by Palisades. The family later moved to Idaho Falls, where Bud was raised. He moved to California to live with his sister, then joined the military. He served during the Korean War and did two stints in the Army and Navy.



He married Janice Merkley on March 21, 1958 in Blackfoot, Idaho. Janice preceded Bud in death in 2016.



He was a boilermaker by trade.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing and ranching, but he most enjoyed spending time with his family.



Bud is survived by his son, Kenny (Denise) Jensen of Blackfoot and daughter, Vicki (Doug) Hendricks of Moore; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice; daughter, Karen F. Jensen; brothers, James, Nells, and Mack; sisters, Jenny, Kathleen, Berniece, Janice and Grace; and 3 great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Grove City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the graveside service.



Memories of Bud and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary