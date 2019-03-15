Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 Resources More Obituaries for Ernestine Cullen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernestine "Tina" Cullen

Ernestine (Tina) Cullen, 94, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at The Willows due to age related challenges.

Ernestine was born November 16, 1924 in Nanticoke, PA, to Charles (Charlie) and Veronica (Verna) Salloga. Tina was brought up in a Christian home, with parents who exemplified Christian Life. She raised her children with those same beliefs and values.

Tina grew up in Nanticoke. After graduating from high school, she headed off to Massachusetts for nursing school. She met and married Francis (Frank) Cullen, also a nurse in New Jersey.

Tina had three children, Veronica (Cookie), Peter, and Richard.

Ernestine's work experience was as interesting as she was. As a teen during WWII she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" in a factory. After the war, she worked as a nurse, secretary, census taker, tax preparer, even was the first female USPS postal carrier in Iselin, NJ.

In 1969, after living in NJ for many years, Tina, Frank and kids ventured out West to Blackfoot on a Greyhound bus. Tina and Frank never looked back and made the West their home until their death.

Tina's hobbies included reading, health, nutrition, traveling, and her favorites, cooking and gardening. The first of everything from her garden was something to look forward to. She gave to others what she didn't use. The flowers in her yard were wonderful treasures she loved to tend. Ernestine was always willing to share her knowledge and teach anyone. She taught us how to make Polish dishes like pierogis, poppyseed roll, and piggies in a blanket, homemade soups were often made and thoroughly enjoyed. She was always learning and would often say, "Learn something new every day." She read subjects from health to history until she wasn't able to read anymore due to poor eyesight. Reading was about learning and growing in understanding.

Ernestine was independent, strong, resourceful, and always had her own thought out opinions. She lived by the adage of "God grant me the serenity to accept the things i cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference." She set the example of generosity, kindness, and can do determination. She had grit and gumption. Tina was a devoted daughter and wife, loving mom, grandmother, and great "Big Granny" as well as a good friend to many. Life is truly measured, not by what one has, but by what one gives.

Tina always looked forward to visits from family, her sons, daughter and husband, granddaughters and their families. Each visit was a special occasion and one to be remembered. She loved and treasured her family. She would make a delicious dinner whenever family came to visit. After dinner, there was always a game of Scrabble. "Granny" would often win. Mornings were reserved for teaching the kids how to play cards, (pyramid, solitaire, 21). Scrabble and cards were fun but also for learning--spelling, vocabulary, math. Drop in visits from friends were also a special treat which Ernestine was thankful for.

Tina made sure she kept in touch with everyone-writing letters every day to children, grandkids, great grandkids, siblings and friends. All were important to her.

Many of the cards, pictures, and artwork she received from family and friends were put up on her doors and walls-displayed so they would always be visible. She would remark about the artwork or card and who sent it to her.

Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Veronica (Mike) Prynch of Nampa, Idaho; sons, Peter of Troy, Idaho and Richard of Toppenish, Washington. She is also survived by granddaughters, Kristina (Russell) Coburn and their children, Leah and Nicholas, Rebecca (Corey) Webb and their children, Savannah, and Andrew, Kari Lythgoe and her sons, Franklin and Finigan. She is also survived by her sister, Matilda (Carl) Crone, sister-in-law, Marilyn (Carl Salloga) as well as several nieces and nephews.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, sisters, Dorothy, Albina, Elizabeth and brothers, Carl and Henry.

Ernestine was a gift to many. We thank God for her. She will be greatly missed. We grieve, but we grieve with hope. "We believe that Jesus died and rose again." "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain."

We would like to thank those who cared for Tina the last few years of her life-friends, (Nonie, Carlene, Maggie, Karla, Estella, Brenda and Jerry), home health, The Willows, hospice medical staff- those who not only did their job but demonstrated true care, compassion, and dignity. These kindnesses will always be remembered. Published in The Morning News on Mar. 5, 2019