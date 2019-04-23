Obituary



Eugene G. Klassen, 77, of Blackfoot, passed away, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing.



Gene was born May 17, 1941 in Herford, Texas to John August Klassen and Alyce Margaret Breyman Klassen.



Gene attended school at St. Margaret's in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He also studied auto mechanics at Idaho State University.



On May 27, 1961 Gene married Susan Keane in Twin Falls, Idaho. They later divorced. He then married Patricia Skinner on November 19, 1982 in Blackfoot and they later divorced. On July 7, 2004 he married Peggy Ockerman in St. Anthony, Idaho, they later divorced.



Gene worked as a mechanic for 20th Century Ford. He was a member of the Catholic Church. He also was a part of Citizens on Patrol (C.O.P.) and served as a president of the Cedar Hills Gun Club.



Gene enjoyed shooting trap, fishing, hunting, being outdoors, camping and reloading ammunition .



Gene is survived by his children, Paul Klassen of Pocatello, Danny (Alisa) Klassen of Idaho Falls and Steve Klassen of Benson, AZ; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert "Bobby" Klassen and sister, Nanci.



A private family service will be held at a later date. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.



Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com .