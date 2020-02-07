|
|
Evelyn Mills, 83, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at The Willows in Blackfoot.
Evelyn was born June 10, 1936 in Whittier, California to Ray and Charlotte Smith Bray.
She grew up in Whittier, attended schools there and graduated from Whittier High School.
On June 20, 1954, Evelyn married Bobby Mills in Whittier. He preceded her in death in 1992. She was a military wife that took her to Hawaii, Virginia, North Carolina, Billings Montana, San Diego, Washington and Blackfoot, Idaho.
Evelyn liked to spend time outdoors, working in her yard, and attending her grandsons' baseball games. She really enjoyed taking care of others.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Leeann) Mills of Billings MT, Sandra (Steve) Martin of Bozeman MT, Terri (Allen) Kliskey of Poway CA and Phillip (Shalana) Mills of Blackfoot ID; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Charlotte Bray; her husband Bobby Mills; her sister Katherine Romero, her in-laws, Leslie and Nina Mills and a brother-in-law Mac Mills.
A memorial gathering will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, Idaho.
Memories of Evelyn and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 6, 2020