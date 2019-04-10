Frances Adeline Conley Hall, 98, of Idaho Falls passed away April 5,

2019.

She was born October 3, 1920 in Portland, Oregon to Fred Elias and

Nellie Mae Boots Conley. She graduated from Venice High School in

Venice, California.

Frances went to work as a telephone operator and enjoyed Southern

California life. She loved roller skating.

She meet Adrian Hall through her sister and they were married December

1, 1949 in Venice, California. After their marriage they moved to

Shelley, Idaho. She was employed as a teletype operator at the AEC

and eventually became supervisor over the teletype communications of

the INEL. She wrote an operations manual that became the standard

procedure manual for all of the DOE. She also did volunteer work for

the police department and EICAP.

Frances was told she couldn't have children but was the very proud

mother of three fine boys. She was raised a Baptist but attended

other Protestant churches. After moving to Idaho her favorite color

became green because of the long Idaho winters. Francis made the best

carrot cake in the world.

She is survived by her three sons, Allen (Amy) Hall of Idaho Falls,

Howard Hall of Los Alamos, NM, Tom (Darla) Hall of Omaha, NB, seven

grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Nalder

Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The family will meet with

friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM and Thursday morning

from 10:00 AM till 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the

Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com Published in The Morning News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary