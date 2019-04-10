|
|
Frances Adeline Conley Hall, 98, of Idaho Falls passed away April 5,
2019.
She was born October 3, 1920 in Portland, Oregon to Fred Elias and
Nellie Mae Boots Conley. She graduated from Venice High School in
Venice, California.
Frances went to work as a telephone operator and enjoyed Southern
California life. She loved roller skating.
She meet Adrian Hall through her sister and they were married December
1, 1949 in Venice, California. After their marriage they moved to
Shelley, Idaho. She was employed as a teletype operator at the AEC
and eventually became supervisor over the teletype communications of
the INEL. She wrote an operations manual that became the standard
procedure manual for all of the DOE. She also did volunteer work for
the police department and EICAP.
Frances was told she couldn't have children but was the very proud
mother of three fine boys. She was raised a Baptist but attended
other Protestant churches. After moving to Idaho her favorite color
became green because of the long Idaho winters. Francis made the best
carrot cake in the world.
She is survived by her three sons, Allen (Amy) Hall of Idaho Falls,
Howard Hall of Los Alamos, NM, Tom (Darla) Hall of Omaha, NB, seven
grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Nalder
Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The family will meet with
friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM and Thursday morning
from 10:00 AM till 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the
Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 10, 2019