Frances Elaine Meyer Jones, 84, passed away, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home in Blackfoot after a short battle with aggressive lung cancer.
Frances was born in Jerome, Idaho on February 14, 1935 to John Carl Meyer and Anna Gohl Meyer.
Frances was raised in Jerome with her 14 brothers and sisters where they all went to school and worked on the farm together to support the family. They also spent some years living in California.
Frances met Walter Jones on a blind date. They were married on January 2, 1952, in Mountain Home, Idaho where they started their family of 4 children. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage before Walter preceded her in death on October 31, 2004.
Frances worked as a waitress in many restaurants and made many friends over the years. She was a member of the Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She spent many years serving the Blackfoot Bowling Association as an officer and was a member of the Gutter Gussies. She bowled in many City, State and National bowling tournaments over the years with friends and family. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting and made many blankets and quilts, with love, for her family and friends. She also donated blankets to different organizations for those in need. Additionally, she enjoyed collecting music boxes, reading and cooking German food for her family. In her younger days she had a love for horses and enjoyed watching her neighbor's horses over the years. In recent years she became an avid Tiger Woods fan and enjoyed watching the golf matches and comparing notes with her sister and son.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Debra Kay Phillips of Boise, Connie Faith (Bruce) Clapp of Blackfoot, and Donna Jean Jones of Idaho Falls; her son, Thomas LeRoy (Belinda) Jones of Elkton, Maryland; sisters Virginia Williams and Anna "Snooks" Christensen; brother, Johnny "Bud" Meyer; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Jones; her parents; granddaughter, Breann Jones; grandson Curtis MacFee; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service. Luncheon to follow graveside service at the Elks Lodge in Blackfoot.
The family would like to thank Blackfoot Home Health and Hospice for caring for Frances during her final days. Their compassion was much appreciated.
Memories of Frances and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 9, 2019