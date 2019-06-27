Francisca Hernandez, 54



Francisca Hernandez, 54, of Blackfoot, passed away, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing and Rehab.



Francisca was born on December 3, 1964 to Victor Hernandez Villasenor and Maria De Jesus Casillas Gabriel in Ayutla Jalisco, Mexico.



She was raised in Autlan de Navarro Jalisco, Mexico, where she met Pedro Gomez. They married in Mexico then moved to Los Angeles, California. They had their 5 children and raised them there. She would later separate and move with Guadalupe to Idaho.



Francisca was Catholic and was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, walking her dog and playing with her grandkids. She enjoyed watching her kids succeed. She was a positive, fun-loving, influential person.



Francisca is survived by her mother, Maria de Jesus Casillas Gabriel of Moreland ID; husband, Pedro Gomez of Los Angeles CA; children, Beatriz Gomez of Azusa CA, Isidro Gomez of Murrieta CA, Gerardo Gomez of Lakewood CA, Maribel Gomez and Guadalupe Gomez, both of Moreland ID; brothers, Jose Inez Hernandez, Gilberto Hernandez, Miguel Angel Hernandez and Cesar Hernandez; sisters, Irma Rivera, Irene Alencastro and Maria Guadalupe Hernandez; and 6 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Hernandez Villasenor and her brothers, Antonio Hernandez, Justino Hernandez and Gregorio Hernandez.



A rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, with a viewing to follow until 8:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.



Published in The Morning News on June 28, 2019