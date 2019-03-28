Frank Stephen Bennion, 86, of Blackfoot, passed away, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Western Peaks Hospital in Bountiful, UT.



Frank was a son of Angus Pehrson Bennion and Nettie Emily Bjork Bennion, and spent his early years in Vernon, Utah. His family moved to Holladay in the Salt Lake Valley in 1938 in time for him to start school. He graduated from Granite High School in 1950 and the University of Utah in 1958. He was a Great Grandson of John Bennion who came from Wales and to the Salt Lake Valley in 1847 with the Mormon pioneers.



On December 19, 1957 Frank married Alyce Jean Bardsley in the Salt Lake Temple, after serving a mission for the LDS Church in the Southern States, and also after serving in the American Occupation Army in Germany at US Army Europe HQ in Heidelberg, Germany. He later joined the ID Army Natl. Guard, which he left at age 62. He always had a beautiful yard, and when he did "yard work", one of his children would often be with him, as he tried to show them what they should do as parents. Family trips to the Southern Utah Parks, or West Coast, were often on the agenda as were weekend picnics to the nearby canyons of the Wasatch Range.



Frank worked in the insurance industry, mainly for USF&G Co. for almost 45 years. He finished his last career as an independent auditor for a Texas company, quitting at age 77. In 1989 he was awarded the "Company Man of the Year" award by the Independent Insurance Agents of Idaho, at a ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho.



Frank served faithfully in many Ward and Stake church positions. He and Alyce served a Church Education mission together to the Central Valley of CA., helping to bring the Institute program to Visalia, Porterville, and Hanford, CA. Together they served as Hosts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City for many years, and at the Bingham City Family History Center. They cherished these times together. Frank was an Eagle Scout and has served in many Scouting positions. He was a registered Boy Scout last at age 80. He was a Wood Badge graduate. He served several years as an LDS Military Group Leader. He was a member of the Base Honor Guard at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and the VFW. He loved to ski, fish, hike, and backpack.



Frank loved Alyce and their family. They had three children, Steven (Brenda) of Santaquin, UT, Linda of Minnesota and Diane (Laird) of Shelley. They loved to visit their children and families, and other family members. Frank often drove alone long distances to pick up grandchildren from school, or take them hiking or fishing, or help with plumbing, carpentry or other house finishing work for his children. He has 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was a kind person and tried to help others.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and sisters, Joyce Peaden and Dorothy Potter. He has gone on to be greeted by them and prepare the way for his eternal sweetheart, Alyce.





A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Blackfoot 7th LDS Ward, 1650 Highland Dr. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.



