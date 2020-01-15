|
Frank W Christiansen, 73, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home in Moreland.
Frank was born October 16, 1946 to his loving parents Rex W Christiansen and Marva Ett Waddoups in Pocatello, Idaho. He was the oldest of five living children. His siblings are Lucy (Stan) Moncur, Roger (Becky) Christiansen, Carma Jean (Richard) Young, and Arlene (Roger) Jepson. Linda, Carol and Dennis were his siblings that passed away as infants.
Frank grew up in the Moreland area. He graduated from Snake River High School in 1965. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and family.
In 1966, he served an LDS mission in the New England States Mission. His mission president was Boyd K. Packer!
After serving his mission, he met and married Barbara Ann Martin in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 19, 1968, where they were sealed for time and all eternity, which was a blessing to him and his family.
On January 15, 1969, Frank was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He proudly served in Company B, 3rd Brigade of the 8th Battalion, 4th Infantry Division. He served as a machine gunner for his squad in the Pleiku Highlands until he was wounded in action on October 24, 1969. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his service.
Frank and Barbara Christiansen have seven children; Steven (Colette), Shelley, Samuel (Lori), Cherie (Shawn) Hansen, Christina, Katie (Chad) Kent and Jamie (Vance) Campbell. He has 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, whom he loved and cherished.
He was preceded in death by his great grandson Grayson Chance Campbell; his parents Rex and Marva; and his brother Roger.
Family was important to him. "As arrows are in the hands of a mighty man, so are children of the youth. Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them" Psalm 127:4
Frank said "Nothing in life could give me greater joy than to know each family member will have an eternal place in our family."
Frank's greatest achievement was his family. He spent all the time he could with his family, camping, hunting, fishing and doing "projects".
Frank has given his time and talents in service to the Lord through many callings in the church. He truly enjoyed doing family history and genealogy. He was a great example, loving and caring to all he came in contact with.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Snake River 2nd Ward (Blackfoot West Stake Center), 101 N 900 W. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memories of Frank and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 15, 2020