Garth Eric Towersap, 54, of Fort Hall, passed away, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center following a long illness.



Garth was born July 8, 1964 in Pocatello, Idaho to LeRoy Towersap and Zelphia Pokibro Towersap.



Garth graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1982 with honors. He then graduated from the ISU College of Technology with a degree in Farm Business Management.



Garth married Cynthia Senicka on May 31, 1997 in Fort Hall, Idaho.



He loved computers and was the unofficial I.T. guy for friends and family. He worked as a banker for the casino for many years.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and astronomy . He loved to sing and was a singer with "Buffalo Horn Drum". He was raised in a traditional family and throughout his life he practiced his beliefs and traditions.



Garth is survived by his mother; Zelphia Towersap, wife Cynthia Senicka of Fort Hall; brothers, Marc Towersap of Colorado, RoyLee Simer of Washington; sisters, Yvette Towersap Tuell, Gwyn Towersap, and cousin/sister Lanelle Pokibro, all of Fort Hall; his aunties, Merceline "Bel" Pokibro Boyer, Daisy Wenee Dixey; uncles Lionel Boyer and Irving Pokibro and his cousins, nieces, nephews and grandkids.



He was preceded in death by his father; cousin/brothers, Lionel "Hootie" Pokibro, Shawn Pokibro; uncle, Davis Wenee; and his paternal grandparents; Prettiest Betty Towersap, Charles Broncho, great-grandparents Eva Woodabogan and James Towersap, maternal grandparents, Josephine Sandy Pokibro, John Pokibro, great-grandparents Isaac Sandy and Belle Venus Sandy.



Garth will be taken to the Putnam Lodge in Ross Fork at 12 noon, Monday, May 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. Sunrise service will be held Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019. Traditional burial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Cedars Cemetery.



Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com . Published in The Morning News on May 20, 2019